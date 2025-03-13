Patients and visitors are advised of new vehicle access to the front of Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, while a new emergency care unit is built.
The single lane previously open to public vehicles is now closed to allow construction materials and vehicles to use the building site without risking public safety. Building will take two years.
This closure has led to new advice on how to access the main entrance and which car parks to use. University Hospital Plymouth’s future hospital programme planning manager Bryonie Deeming said: “As before, patients can still be dropped off outside the emergency department in an emergency. This has not changed. Please continue to enter the site from the road entrance near the helipad for this purpose.
“But public vehicles are no longer permitted to drive past our main entrance. So, please use car park F - the disabled car park -which has had multiple drop off/pick up bays with a maximum stay of 30 minutes. Please do not use these as an alternative to disabled parking if you are unable to find a space elsewhere. “
A free hospital shuttle bus will continue to offer to transport patients from any patient car park to any entrance or department within the hospital site, including the front entrance of the hospital. This is available 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. Once parked, please call the parking desk on 01752 432000 or 07827897431 and provide your location.
She added: “Thank you for bearing with us during this period of development for our future. We do appreciate the inconvenience that this diversion of traffic may cause.
“Traffic marshals will be on hand to help and provide direction during these changes. Please can we ask you to be patient and respectful, as our colleagues are here to help.”