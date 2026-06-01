PEOPLE across Devon are being invited to vote for their favourite food or drink produced in Devon as a new ‘people’s choice award’ is created by a well-regarded county awards scheme.
Following the Food Drink Devon Awards’s successful addition to its ‘top hospitality venue’ award, voted for by the public at its 2025 awards, it is now launching its ‘best Devon product’.
Both awards differ from the others given out annually by the food promotion organisation as they are chosen by the public.
For ‘best Devon product’, consumers are invited to vote for their favourite food or drink item produced in Devon with eligible entries including anything from alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks, savoury or sweet baked goods, artisan treats, meats, cheeses, preserves and other locally crafted specialities.
The ‘top hospitality venue’ award celebrates Devon’s diverse hospitality scene.
Whether it’s a fine dining restaurant, hotel, much-loved local pub, cosy café or a vibrant street food vendor, any hospitality business based in Devon that demonstrates a commitment to quality, sustainability and local sourcing is in with a chance of taking the top spot.
Jack Pickering, board director at Food Drink Devon, said: “We’re delighted to bring back the ‘Top Hospitality Venue’ award alongside the new ‘Best Devon Product’ award.
“The awards give consumers an easy way to recognise the venues and products they genuinely love.
“We encourage everyone to get involved, cast their vote and support the people and businesses that continue to make Devon such a standout food and drink destination.”
Voting is now open and runs until Sunday, September 13.
Consumers can vote by scanning the QR code displayed at participating hospitality venues or by visiting https://fooddrinkdevon.co.uk/consumers-award
Winners will be announced at an awardsceremony at Sandy Park, Exeter on Monday, October 5.
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