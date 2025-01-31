A new site has been opened for breast cancer screening, available to women in the West Devon area.
The West Devon and East Cornwall Breast Screening service has announced the opening date of its new additional site at Merchant House, Notte Street in the centre of Plymouth, PL1 2AH.
On a direct bus route and easily accessible for all, the new location will be operating from Monday, February 17.
The state-of-the-art modern location will have staff available Monday to Friday to carry out breast screening for all those invited as part of the national screening programme aged between 50 to 71, and all those on a breast surveillance programme.
Screening breast care nurse Kayleigh Davenport said: “Breast screening prevents an estimated 1,300 deaths from breast cancer each year in the UK. It is free to attend and only takes a few minutes. Please take the time for yourself and always attend when invited.
“Data shows the screening uptake is still not used to its full capacity so with new locations such as Merchant House we really hope this will help with access and ease for ladies in the local area and help improve breast screening uptake.”
“Patients will still be able to attend the mobile unit or University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust breast screening service if they wish to do so.”
For women who have any questions about breast screening or have missed an invitation, the NHS stresses that it’s never too late to book – call the screening admin team on 01752 431652.