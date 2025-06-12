Tens of thousands of patients were waiting for routine treatment at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Foundation Trust in April, new figures show.
The news comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave the NHS a cash injection worth an extra £29 billion per year.
NHS England figures show 71,844 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust at the end of April – up from 71,100 in March, but a decrease on 74,789 in April last year.
Of those, 2,209 (3%) had been waiting for longer than a year.
The median waiting time from referral to treatment at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Foundation Trust was 13 weeks at the end of April – the same as in March.
Nationally, 6.23 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of April — down slightly from 6.25 million at the end of March, and the lowest figure since April 2023.
Speaking after her spending review on Wednesday, Ms Reeves claimed the NHS had been "put on its knees" by under-investment by the previous government, adding: "We are investing in Britain’s renewal, and we will turn that around."
The new investment will come from the capital settlement for the NHS and will also help to speed up diagnoses with scans and treatment available in places such as shopping centres and high streets.
Separate figures show 1.7 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in April – the same as in March.
At the Royal Devon University Healthcare Foundation Trust, 18,577 patients were waiting for one of 14 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.
Of them, 7,917 (43%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.
Other figures show cancer patients at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Foundation Trust are not being seen quickly enough.
The NHS states 85% of cancer patients with an urgent referral should start treatment within 62 days.
But NHS England data shows just 73% of cancer patients urgently referred to the Royal Devon University Healthcare Foundation Trust in April began treatment within two months of their referral.
That was down from 76% in March, but up from 67% in April last year.
Oncologist Professor Pat Price, chair of Radiotherapy UK, called for "a big chunk" of the investment announced by the Chancellor to be channelled into radiotherapy.
She added: "The cancer crisis is not easing. Without urgent investment in modern equipment, workforce expansion, and smarter delivery models, patients will continue to face unacceptable delays.
"We stand ready to work with the Government to ensure that both the upcoming NHS 10-Year Plan and the National Cancer Plan seize this opportunity to get cancer care right and to ensure radiotherapy plays the central role in transforming cancer care."
Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said the NHS was "on the road to recovery after years of soaring waiting times, thanks to investment and "fundamental reform".
He added: "Thanks to our interventions and the hard work of NHS staff, the overall waiting list has now fallen in April for the first time in 17 years – dropping by almost a quarter of a million since we took office.
"This is just the start. We’ve delivered millions of extra appointments since July, we are pushing on with our mission to get the NHS working for patients once again as we deliver our Plan for Change."