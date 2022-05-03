New Neighbourhood Beat Manager for Callington

Callington has a new neighbourhood beat manager in its policing team: PC Jess Floyd.

Jess has previously worked as a response officer based in Launceston and Liskeard for the last four and a half years. Prior to that, Jess was a PCSO in Plymouth for two years. PC Floyd has already been out and about in the community. Last week, she was in Gunnislake with colleagues PC Rowe and PSCO Addems speaking to residents, listening to their concerns and discussing current issues.

The Times caught up with Jess following her appointment. When asked about her role, she said: ‘I think it is a privilege to be the Neighbourhood Beat Manager for Callington. When I was a PCSO I always enjoyed neighbourhood policing and so I am thrilled to now be back doing it as a police officer.

‘Callington has a strong sense of community and it is a pleasure to feel a part of that. I alone cannot resolve problems, so I am really looking forward to working with the community and partner agencies to tackle the issues that matter most to the people of Callington.’