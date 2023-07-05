The family-friendly festival with camping and motorhome spaces will host live music performances from a range of acts such as Cornish casio-rap duo Hedluv and Passman, 3 Daft Monkeys, Faith I Branko, Mad Dog, Dr Bluegrass and The Illbilly, The Showhawk Duo, Black Friday and The Old Time Sailors. In addition, the event will feature hot air balloons, Cornish mermaids, Victorian storytelling, kids craft, live cannon firing, pirate games, an onsite brewery and more. For all the information, head to: https://shorturl.at/gFHMQ