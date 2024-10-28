A men’s mental health group held a first meeting in Okehampton with the next planned for November 4 at 7pm.
Man Down UK started in Cornwall six years ago and is holding sessions at All Saints Church Hall every 2 weeks.
The Community Interest Company was set up to help reduce incidence of male suicides and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health by offering men the space to talk about their emotions.
82 men a week take their lives in the UK with suicide the biggest killer of men under the age of 50.
Facilitator Chris Theobald started the Launceston group four years ago and is leading the new Okey meetings. He said: “We had six people attend the first session which went very well. It takes real guts to get over the anxiety to walk into a group and admitting you need some help.”
It’s normally the loved ones and friends that encourage the men to go along to the Man Down sessions, Chris explains. “Awareness is everything. Depression and sadness is a lonely place.”
Men are invited to come along to the session and talk about their mental health as part of a supportive talking group. The sessions are confidential, non-judgemental and a safe space to share. Man Down also offer support via the Man Down messaging and group chat.
Rural communities, Chris explains, do have different issues compared to more suburban areas because of the differences in lifestyles. Cornwall has the second highest yearly rate of male suicide in the country, with the South West joint third. By comparison, inner London has the lowest suicide rate in the country, he says.
Chris would love for the people of Okehampton to support the group to get it firmly established in the town.
Chris ends: “My daughter Adelaide often comes out with me to events. Without first medical intervention and then Man Down, she wouldn't have her dad anymore.
“Man Down took me from my worst to my best. I found my way again for us both, which is why I happily give my time to help others.”