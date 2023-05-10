Danielle Haydon, Yung Strawbridge, Sarah Jordan and Annie Langman joined forces to set up the new cafe after seeing their success in nearby places such as Plymouth and Exeter and learning there was no such provision in West Devon. The first session will take place on Wednesday, June 7 and then continue on the first Wednesday of every month, from 1-3pm upstairs at Mime Cafe on Paddons Row. The menopause cafe is free and welcomes all genders, with the intention of also helping men and younger family members learn from others on the subject.