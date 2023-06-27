Richard thanked Café Liaison, Ellis’s Bakery, Flapjackery, The Original Pasty House and Tesco for their donations towards the refreshments. Homemade cakes and scones were also donated by some of the friends and trustees. The Lucky Dip Garden Game, designed and constructed by Annette Sharpe and Graham Parker, proved popular with the town mayor Andy Hutton and his consort Sue Hutton and Richard also thanked the mayor for saying a few words in support of the sensory garden.