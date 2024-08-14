A CLASSROOM at Bere Alston Primary Academy is being transformed into a library thanks to the generous funding of a local benefactor.
Dubbed ‘The Atlantic Rainforest’, the library will boast painted walls depicting Tamar Valley, as well as some much-loved characters from children's books.
Bookcases are being decorated to create a colourful space where pupils, staff, and perhaps in the near future members of the community, can come to read and relax.
The work is already underway, with a local artist directing a team of volunteers. They are busy painting now, taking advantage of the children’s absence for the school holidays.
The grand opening is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 9, at 2pm. The event will see Ian Wrybrow, an internationally recognised children’s author, opening the doors for the first time.