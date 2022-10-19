New lease on local wetlands
Saturday 29th October 2022 1:30 pm
Calstock. (Submitted )
The land will remain under Environment Agency ownership but the Trust will be managing the wetlands to ensure that targets are met and that the wetlands evolve naturally.
The wetland area is all that is covered on a spring tide and does not include the Riverwalk.
The Trust will be monitoring the site and logging data, in particular bird sightings and any other flora and fauna to enable a database to be built up. The community trust will also be looking at ways to improve the visitor experience.
