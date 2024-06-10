A NEW lease of life for a village pub in the Tamar Valley is at last on the horizon as a planning application is approved.
The ancient Coryton Arms in St Mellion has been closed for several years.
The listed building dates back at least to the 19th century and could have been in use as an Inn as far back as the 14th century, according to CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale).
Known as The Sun up until 1984, the pub closed its doors in 2019.
A planning application submitted in 2020 was approved, and work has since taken place, but amended designs have in the meantime been submitted. These have now had the green light from the local authority.
The project will see the construction of a two-storey extension to replace dilapidated twentieth century additions, with the provision of a manager's flat and two further flats for letting purposes on the first floor.
In her report, planning officer Ellen Lawrence cites Cornwall Local Plan policies 4 and 5. These set out how new community and tourism facilities will be supported so long as they’re of an appropriate scale to their location and can be accessed by a range of transport modes.
The planning officer continued: “The building is currently in a poor state of repair, contributing a negative impact to the surrounding area. The proposals will renovate the building, creating a positive impact.”
Conditions imposed on the planning approval state that the manager’s flat must be for use by an employee of The Coryton Arms only, and that the two other apartments will be solely for holiday accommodation use.Wholehearted support for the scheme was given by the parish council.
And a member of the public who wrote to Cornwall Council said: “The addition of a manager’s flat and two further flats wil help make the opening and operation of the Coryton Arms a viable proposition.
“The reopening of the pub will be a very welcome addition to the village and a great asset for the community. It has been greatly missed over the last few years and local people are looking forward to having a public house again.”