“At the public meeting planned for Friday 12 April we will be asking people who attend the meeting if they would like to record a memory about the hospital,” explained Liberal Democrat Councillor Christian Martin. “We’d love people to bring photographs and mementoes and we’ll record their memories. The idea is to have a book, the ‘Okehampton Hospital Chronicle’, that we can present alongside any petition, or document, that brings home the personal importance of the hospital.”