The Tavistock Rotarians were pleased to welcome Tony Miller back to the club on Monday evening at the Bedford Hotel.
Tony has been a Rotarian for 52 years, starting in Redruth, then Plymouth Rotary and finally joining Tavistock in 2007.
The club made him an honorary member of Rotary as Tony has served all his clubs and their communities well and, their judgement, lives according to their our motto of ‘ Service Before Self.’
The club will be collecting at Morrisons this month for the Youth Café, Citizens Advice Bureau and the Devon and Cornwall 4x4 response.