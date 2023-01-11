New head of Lifton Community Academy Katy Rooke-Bruce says she is really pleased to be leading the academy in the next chapter of its journey.
Katy takes over as head of academy from Melanie Cripps, who recently retired following ten years in the position. She is very familiar with the West Devon community, having worked in the local area for a number of years.
Katy brings with her a wealth of experience, including headships at two Devon primary schools. She has also worked as a Specialist Leader of Education, supporting teachers in schools across the region. She is currently studying for a Masters degree in Education Leadership and Management.
It is an exciting time for the academy, which has recently joined the Learning Academy Partnership, enabling it to collaborate and share resources and expertise with schools across Devon and Cornwall. Lifton Community Academy is the first school to be part of the Trust’s West Devon Hub and will be joined later this term by Lamerton CofE Primary School and Gulworthy Primary School.
Katy is looking forward to building on the strong foundations in place and supporting the academy, which has two Forest Schools for outdoor learning, to continue to flourish and thrive.
She said: I am delighted to have joined Lifton Community Academy. Everyone has been so welcoming, and I am really pleased to be leading the academy on this next chapter in its journey.’
Tracey Cleverly, Trust Lead at the Learning Academy Partnership said:
‘We are incredibly lucky to welcome Katy to Lifton Community Academy and the Learning Academy Partnership. She brings a wealth of experience and skill which will benefit the children and wider community. The staff are excited to welcome Katy and support her as they continue to build on the current successes of the school.’