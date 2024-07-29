East Cornwall’s Search and Rescue team has taken the keys to a new control van.
The vehicle will be a vital asset to call outs, providing space for all the equipment and technology the volunteer rescuers need.
“Over the last two years our vehicle officer and team members have been hard at work trying to source and secure the new vehicle,” said team leader Zac Harvey-Brewer.
“In 2022 we were kindly donated a sum of money from the Front Line Emergency Equipment Trust (FLEET) which has made this possible. We would like to thank FLEET – they themselves are a charity, but a charity that supports lots of initiatives like this.”
The East Cornwall SRT provides an inland search and rescue service for lost, missing and injured people across the east of the county and further afield when required. It is 100% voluntary and relies on public support to keep the service operational.