New community speedwatch
[email protected]
Saturday 1st October 2022 8:00 am
Share
In the past, speeding through the parish has previously reached highs of over 60mph and caused accidents. ( )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
VOLUNTEERS are being sought for the new St Ann’s Chapel and Drakewalls community speedwatch.
Calstock parish councillors for the Delaware ward are continuing to campaign for a safer A390 through St Ann’s Chapel and are currently negotiating with Cornwall Council on appropriate road safety measures. In the past, speeding through the parish has previously reached highs of over 60mph and caused accidents.
If you would like to volunteer and deter speeders, register your interest with Cllr John Wells at [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |