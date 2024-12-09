A Dartmoor-based brewery have expanded their range to include a Christmas inspired beer.
The new ‘Christmas ale’, launched by Dartmoor Brewery of Princetown, has notes of Christmas spice, pudding fruit, and biscuit and was created to “capture the spirit of the season”.
Ian Cobham, brewery managing director, said: "Our Christmas Ale captures the essence of the season – it’s warm, inviting, and made for sharing. It’s our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and community for their support over the years. Cheers to a festive season filled with good times and great beers!"
The limited edition ‘Christmas ale’ is available online and in certain pubs across the South West.
To find out more, visit www.dartmoorbrewery.co.uk