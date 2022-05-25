New carnival royalty chosen

Tavistock’s new carnival princess has now now been chosen and she is Lottie Gatcum and she will be accompanied during carnival week by attendants Dibeh Aloui and Lottie Hoskins.

The trio were selected by Lianne Hunt, general manager of the Tavistock Times and Emily Arundel of Lawsons, whose companies are the sponsors and Lions’ club president Barry Smith who congratulated the new princess and her attendants and thanked the sponsors for their continued support which is much appreciated by the club.

Lottie Gatcum will be crowned princess at 3pm in the Meadows during the fun day on Sunday, July 10, the first event of Tavistock Carnival Week which culminates in the grand procession on the following Saturday, the theme for this year being ‘We are the World’.