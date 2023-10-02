The electric ferry, named ‘Tamara’, has been bought by Tamar Valley AONB following a funding boost from Defra and the service which is planned to start next year will link Cotehele, Ferry Farm footpath near Bere Alston and the Calstock slipways. The ferry service will also add further value to the Tamara Landscape Partnership’s Coast 2 Coast Way improving access for all to enjoy the new walking route.