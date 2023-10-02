THE NEW Calstock ferry that will connect both the Cornish and Devon sides of the River Tamar has arrived.
The electric ferry, named ‘Tamara’, has been bought by Tamar Valley AONB following a funding boost from Defra and the service which is planned to start next year will link Cotehele, Ferry Farm footpath near Bere Alston and the Calstock slipways. The ferry service will also add further value to the Tamara Landscape Partnership’s Coast 2 Coast Way improving access for all to enjoy the new walking route.
Val and Will Darwall from the AONB team picked up the ferry last week and embarked upon the journey from Yacht Haven Quay in Plymouth and up the Tamar until landing at Calstock Boatyard where the ferry will be stored until next year.