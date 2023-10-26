The first group to be designated as a Wilder Community is the East Devon village of Chardstock. Gill Keam, leader of the Chardstock Wilder Community said: “Our local community already does so much in support of the nature on our doorstep and in relation to connecting to it. So, when the opportunity to recognise and celebrate these connections was presented by the Devon Wildlife Trust’s new Wilder Communities Award, it felt like the ideal opportunity to bring our community even closer to nature.”