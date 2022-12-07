CALLINGTON Foodbank is launching a new free service this winter to provide advice for those struggling to cope this winter.
The new ‘What if?’ service that the foodbank has set up in conjunction with the Trussell Trust will place a Citizens Advice adviser at the Callington warm space at the Mustard Seed Church every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the new year.
The trained adviser will provide information, support and guidance for those who need core services and those who don’t but are nevertheless struggling to meet basic costs of living by looking at an individuals or families circumstances and seeing whether they are entitled to any benefits or extra support.