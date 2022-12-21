A COMMUNITY effort is bringing a neglected chapel back into use.
Princetown’s Methodist Chapel was unused and unloved after a declining congregation led to its closure. The closure led to physical deterioration with the ceiling falling in, mould on the walls and damp through the floor.
But after a public appeal by Sandra Dodd, a Methodist lay preacher for the area, the chapel is a thriving centre for community activity.
The long term future of the chapel is still under review however, with a structural survey of the chapel being considered by the Tavistock Methodist circuit leadership team. Graham Skedgell, team treasurer, said: ‘Sandra has shown us the chapel is central to the Princetown community and what the people here want. It’s proved that the village has a thriving and growing sense of fellowship, building or no building. We now have a difficult decision to make whether to invest in repair or sell up and move.’
Micky Cole, former farmer and now Dartmoor firing range warden, joined in the chapel working party. He said: ‘I live in Princetown and it’s nice to see the chapel have some life in it again after so long with no one using it. I joined in when they asked for volunteers to help redecorate.
‘Now it’s a nice homely place to pop in. I come here and always find someone friendly to chat to. My work does mean sometimes I don’t meet anyone for quite a while. I really hope it keeps going here. Princetown needs it because there are many like me who don’t have much contact with people otherwise.’
Sharon Piper, a cook at Badgers Holt tea room, Dartmeet, has been inspired by meeting new people to volunteer to hold cookery sessions. She said: ‘I’d never been here before, because I’m not a Methodist, but it’s welcoming to everyone. I first came for the food hub and found lovely people to talk to. I’ve lived here for eight years and have met more new people here in a few weeks than in eight years. I’d like to pay back in to the community and show people how they can be creative with their food.’
Kate Butterworth, resident and piano teacher, said: ‘The chapel is so welcoming to lots of different people. There is a community centre, but isn’t a social centre in the same way. The chapel is responding to community demand.’
The chapel has weekly sessions including free Sunday breakfasts, Wednesday food hub club and Monday art and craft. West Devon Borough Council grant aid is enabling more activities to be planned after demand from villagers, to include IT, health food classes, affordable hot food and line dancing. There is also a possibility that the food hub opening is extended to other days.