Sharon Piper, a cook at Badgers Holt tea room, Dartmeet, has been inspired by meeting new people to volunteer to hold cookery sessions. She said: ‘I’d never been here before, because I’m not a Methodist, but it’s welcoming to everyone. I first came for the food hub and found lovely people to talk to. I’ve lived here for eight years and have met more new people here in a few weeks than in eight years. I’d like to pay back in to the community and show people how they can be creative with their food.’