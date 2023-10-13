NatWest will be providing a pop-up bank in Tavistock Library on Plymouth Road to provide support and answer customer questions after the town branch closes next week.
The NatWest branch in Bedford Square is to close for good next Wednesday, October 18.
The community pop-up in the library on Friday mornings will support those customers with any queries around their banking service, frauds and scams, as well as supporting customers to use NatWest’s digital services.
It will not provide banking services - rather it is to ease customers into using digital banking services instead.
To pay in money, customers will be directed to local post offices and to withdraw it, to free-to-use cash machines. People will also be shown how to use digital banking to transfer money, pay bills, check balances and set up regular payments.
The pop-up will be open on Fridays from 9.30am to 1.30pm from October 27 until Jan 19 2024.
Matthew Brown, local director at NatWest. said: “When we make changes to our branch network, we work hard to make sure that there’s support available in the local community for those affected by the change.
“Branch closures can affect people that are less confident with the digital alternatives we offer, or don’t yet know about the alternative options available for banking in person, so our community pop-ups provide a service tailored to the needs of customers in that community while signposting to other in-person services.
“Friendly staff will be on hand to help those customers that do still want to speak to us face-to-face with their banking related queries as well as offering advice and support on using our digital services.”
Community pop-ups are cashless, so if customers need to withdraw money or cash a cheque, you’ll need to visit your nearest branch or post office. Staff at the pop-up can help direct customers to these services.