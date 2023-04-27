The British willow tit is a distinct subspecies of willow tit found only in the UK. In the last half century, the British population of these birds has dropped by more than 90%. However, in 2021, willow tits were found nesting in a rotten fence post near Cotehele’s Comfort Wood and last month an organised event saw people discovering the amazing work that Cotehele’s rangers have been doing to encourage the return of willow tits to the area.