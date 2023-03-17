James Grainger, Head Gardener at Coleton Fishacre in South Devon said: “The buds in our garden are currently swelling, but I'd expect the peak display to be perhaps a week later than usual this year. A dip in temperatures towards the end of February and beginning of March has slowed the pace of growth somewhat in the garden. February was also an unusually dry month this year, so the reduced availability of water at the start of the growing season may also have an impact on the rate at which the flower buds develop.