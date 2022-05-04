Music makers line up for event’s second year

Okey Music Day returns with a second helping of music mania in Okehampton’s pubs and other venues in July.

Fifteen bands have already signed up to the event on Sunday, July 17 which is donation supported with free entry to all the performance sites.

The bands are The Vince Lee Big Combo, Freshly Squeezed, Luna Gray, Rock Steady, Country Strong, Quorum, Karina And The Slaves, The Wreckords, The Strange And The Beautiful, 4 Canal, The Countrymen, Walter Shortage And The Hosepipe Band, The Devon Youth Folk Ensemble, One Point Five and The Electroleles.

Music will be staged in the Kings Arms, The London Inn, The Museum Of Dartmoor Life and Music & Bean and begins at 10am in the museum courtyard with Walter Shortage And The Hosepipe Band.

At the helm is Dave Rich, a musician himself from Okehampton, who spearheaded the event last summer during a spell of reduced covid restrictions.

‘We’re very much looking forward to an amazing day of music — the second Okey Music Day after our initial event last year,’ he said.

‘It’s not a festival but there will be music all day and it’s all free. We do welcome donations if people can afford it. It’s also being held on a Sunday when there is free parking in the town.

‘The idea is to have music all the way down the main street and we hope that cafes will open too. Hopefully local traders will get on board with this.

‘Last year we had to be mindful of covid and the event was very much kept low key and just for the local people. This year we plan to attract more visitors to it and we hope it will be really buzzing!

Dave and his Devonaires band play rock and pop covers and tour Devon and Cornwall. Dave is married to Gemma Rich, one of the close harmony trio The Hummingbirds who sing tunes from the 1940s, 30s and 20s. The Devonaires sometimes accompany The Hummingbirds at events.