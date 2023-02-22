A NEW season of small scale concerts with local bands is returning to Tavistock under the banner of the Acoustic Cafe.
The Acoustic Cafe, in the Printworks building on Pym Street, is kicking off its new concerts on Saturday, March 4, with Byob and Glasses. Doors open at 7pm and the music begins at 7.30pm.
There is a new layout with easier access to seating, new food (now finger buffet style), and new music alongside old favourites.
All profits will go towards running and maintaining the historic old building.