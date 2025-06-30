A lecturer from the University of Plymouth who was tragically murdered earlier this year has been awarded a posthumous PhD.
Claire Chick was murdered by Paul Butler, her ex-husband, outside her home in West Hoe Road in Plymouth on the evening of January 22 this year.
Claire was an incredibly valued nurse, lecturer, tutor and colleague. She was studying for her PhD at the time of her death.
A spokesperson for the University of Plymouth, said: “Claire’s PhD was centred around supporting and developing resilience in student nurses, something she was incredibly passionate about, and the award is deserved recognition for everything she achieved. The work Claire undertook towards her PhD will be an enduring part of her legacy, and the award is one of the many ways in which we continue to remember her.”
