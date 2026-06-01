Police say the road is now clear after delays due to a multi-vehicle collision today on the A386, near Clearbook, between Yelverton and Plymouth.
Drivers had been delayed due to a multi-vehicle collision today, Monday June 1, near Yelverton.
The incident was on the A386, southbound (towards Plymouth), near Yelverton in Devon.
Police confirmed at about 12midday that the road had been partially blocked and had since been cleared after the accident happened at 9.30am. They said no injuries had been reported.
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