Marks & Spencer has recalled its M & S Smooth Butternut Squash Soup over fears it may contain small pieces of metal.
The affected batches come in 600g containers and a ‘06 October 2024’ use-by date.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned customers to not eat the product and to return it to their nearest M&S store for a full refund. For more information, customers are advised to contact Marks & Spencer on 03330148555.
It is the second time in just over a week that the FSA has issued a warning over the possible presence of metal in a food product.
Last week, a spread made by Cornwall-based firm Carley’s was recalled for the same reason.
The affected batches of ‘Organic Light Raw Tahini’ come in 250g and 425g jars, and a ‘December 16 2025’ best-before date.