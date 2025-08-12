“We are also urging Devon County Council to step in where services have been deemed commercially unviable and have requested a meeting.” Sir Geoffrey said: “We have been in contact with Stagecoach following their unexpected announcement of substantial fare increases, which has caused understandable concern amongst many constituents. These unprecedented rises have fallen most heavily on schoolchildren using specific routes across parts of Torridge and West Devon. We were determined to ensure their impact was fully understood by the company’s leadership.