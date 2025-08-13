The RSPCA is urging cat owners to be extra vigilant after shocking new figures show that the nation’s moggies are increasingly being targeted with air guns.
During 2022 and 2024 there were nine reported incidents of weapon attacks on animals in Devon with air guns, catapults and crossbows.
Geoff Edmond, RSPCA Wildlife Partnerships Manager, said: “Weapon attacks on animals are horrific, but what we see is likely only the tip of the iceberg.
“There’s huge concern about the growing incidents of catapult attacks on wild birds such as swans, but air guns remain by far the most likely weapon to be used on an animal.
“It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for ‘fun’ - or to harm them for target practice, but sadly we’ve received nearly 500 reports about all kinds of weapon attacks on animals over the past three years.
“While most people will be appalled by animals being attacked in this way, sadly the RSPCA’s experience shows that some deliberately target wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, catapults and crossbows - presumably for ‘laughs’. But these weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.”
Cornwall saw less reported incidents of weapon attacks on animals with air guns, catapults and crossbows with five incidents between 2022 and 2024.
Kent had the highest number of reported incidents over the two year period with 32 weapon attacks on animals.
Geoff added: “Day after day, our frontline officers and animal centres see the sickening consequences of weapons being used on animals - including severe injuries often leading to death.”
Between 2022 and 2024, wild birds bore the brunt of weapon attacks, with 545 incidents reported to the RSPCA. Cats were the second-most attacked animal at 193, followed by wild mammals at 63 and dogs at 52.
Comments
