In a continued effort to raise awareness around men’s mental health and provide support for those struggling with mental health issues, Central Devon MP, Mel Stride, visited Andy’s Man Club in Okehampton on Thursday last week.
The charity, which is committed to preventing suicide among men, runs peer-to-peer support groups across the UK – and last month launched a branch in Okehampton, where men are able to talk about their mental health struggles every Monday evening from 7pm.
Suicide remains the biggest killer of men under the age of 45, taking the life of one man every two hours.
During the visit, the MP for Central Devon met with Steve Doyle, South West area lead for Andy’s Man Club, and Simon Chudley, the facilitator of the Okehampton group.
The Shadow Chancellor was able to learn more about the charity and the vital role it plays in helping men cope with mental health challenges, as well as preventing male suicide.
Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon, said: “Visiting the latest branch of Andy’s Man Club in Okehampton has been an incredibly valuable experience. It’s clear that the work they do is making a real difference in the lives of men who are struggling with their mental health.
“The safe, supportive environment they offer is a lifeline for many. Men’s mental health remains an area that is too often overlooked, and initiatives like Andy’s Man Club are essential in breaking down the barriers of stigma and encouraging men to seek help.
“I am proud to support their efforts and look forward to seeing the positive impact the Okehampton branch will have on our community.”
The visit follows Mr Stride’s first engagement with Andy’s Man Club during Men's Mental Health Month, when Lucas Whitehead, from the charity, spoke at a stand in Parliament. The MP had promised to visit the Okehampton group once it opened.
Steve Doyle, South West Area lead for Andy’s Man Club, said: “The Okehampton Andy’s Man Club, like all of the 260+ groups across England, Scotland and Wales, provides a free, confidential and non-judgmental space for any man aged 18+ to get things off their chest with other like-minded men.
“It was great to sit down with Mel to discuss how we are supporting local men at no cost to them and with no booking or referral required.
“For anyone who would like to attend, our group runs group runs from 7pm every Monday, except Bank Holidays, at the Granite Way Cafe on Klondyke Road opposite Okehampton station.”