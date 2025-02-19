A West Devon MP has branded the government’s winter fuel payment allowance cut immoral in a passionate speech.
Rebecca Smith, Conservative MP for South West Devon, has driven home the impact of Labour’s cuts to the payment in a parliamentary speech.
South West Devon is said to be among the hardest hit constituencies by Labour's decision to cut the payment.
Rebecca revealed that 22,000 of her constituency pensioners had their allowance pulled, with only around 1,600 eligible for the pension credit substitute. Single pensioners on less than £1,000 a month are no longer eligible for the energy payments. She said disabled people and those with modest savings are also going cold this winter.
Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate, she said: “Among the more disappointing policy decisions the government have made is the decision to scrap the winter fuel payment for pensioners who are not in receipt of pension credit – that is the key point.
“The decision to means-test the winter fuel payment has seen ten million pensioners lose access to payments they were previously eligible for.
“My constituency of South West Devon is likely to be among the hardest hit. Previously just over 22,000 people received the Winter Fuel Payment, but now only about 1,600 would be eligible through Pension Credit. Some 21,301 pensioners in my constituency would lose out.
“Many of us have had representations from constituents, and I want to particularly highlight single pensioners, who are the hardest hit in many cases. We have heard that some earning as little as £11,344 - are no longer eligible for winter fuel payments. There is also an undue hit on the disabled and those whose modest savings lift them out of the bracket. That is completely immoral.”
Rebecca is calling for the government to widen access to pension credit.