A local MP has criticised the potential sale of two Plymouth-based warships to a foreign navy as being bad for the local economy and defence.
Rebecca Smith (Con, South West Devon) questioned defence minister Maria Eagle in Parliament on plans to sell Devonport ships HMS Bulwark and Albion to a foreign navy.
She questioned whether this made economic sense. She also repeated her concerns that the ability of the Royal Navy to land Royal Marines, vehicles and equipment on beaches as amphibious raids would be lost for several years until the ships were replaced by new ships.
Rebecca asked: “HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark are reportedly being sold to another navy for a figure that could well undervalue previous spends on refits and maintenance.
“In this case how does the minister justify the economic impact of their sale on Plymouth and Devonport dockyard?
“How does she justify the reduction in amphibious capability in the Navy, when the promised multi-role support ships are at least five years away from service?”
Maria Eagle defence minister, said the new ships would greatly increase the Royal Navy’s capability: “The disposal [sale] shows that we are delivering for defence by divesting ourselves of old capabilities to make way for the future. Those ships were effectively mothballed by the previous Government.”
Rebecca said the last government committed to keeping the ships in service until 2033/34: “When the Government announced it would axe the Devonport ships last November, I was the only Plymouth MP to speak out. The ships are now reportedly being flogged to a foreign navy for a price that undermines previous spends on refit and maintenance.
“This is short-sighted, weakening our national security and harms our local economy.”