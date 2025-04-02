SPECIAL sessions for people living with dementia are being held in Tavistock to exercise the mind and body.
The idea is to stimulate the thinking and emotional responses of older people, especially those living with dementia.
The energetic and fun nature of instructor Kathy McHugo’s classes is also a key part of the enjoyment for the attendees.
Kathy certainly knows how to make her students smile and laugh as she takes them through some exercises that are the physical equivalent of tongue twisters, which start with the familiar circular tummy strokes and simultaneous head patting. Then they get progressively more complicated forms of coordination.
All the exercises are chair-based and mostly involve the upper body and can involves clapping and waving to music.
The sessions are called Love to Move (LTM) and were developed as a nationwide programme with the British Gymnastics Foundation (BGF).
Love to Move is the first cognitive enhancement exercise programme of its kind in the UK and it is based on scientific research.
Kathy said: “A typical session starts off with 30 minutes of social interaction with the group sharing tea, biscuits and a chat.
“Whilst the programme is designed by BGF to promote physical, emotional and cognitive benefits, a key aim of a session is to have also have fun.
“After attending regular sessions, it is not unusual to see participants begin to grow more confident in their interaction with others and the ability to communicate with more ease.
“This is aided by the gentle encouragement of the volunteers and TASS staff.”
She has noticed the repetition and regular practice of movements and exercise have helped participants improve balance, coordination, dexterity, flexibility and overall mobility.
Love to Move sessions are held at TASS HQ, next to Tavistock Bus Station on the first three Wednesday of the month 1.30pm-3.30pm. More details on 01822 616958 or [email protected].