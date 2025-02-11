Mount Kelly A-level geography pupils have been surveying Tavistock’s shopping health.
The teenagers investigated the economic, social, and technological shifts influencing shopping habits and assessed how the types of shops have changed.
Through questionnaires and land-use maps, the pupils looked at how Tavistock's high street is trying to fight back in the face of changes in the ways people shop.
Teacher Chris Prettejohn, said: “This was a great opportunity for students to identify how Tavistock is trying to buck the trend of high street decline and to visit some of the fantastic shops and the pannier market.”
This hands-on research will provide valuable insights which the students at the Tavistock independent school will be analysed and presented as part of their A-level studies.