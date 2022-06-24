Motorists warned ahead of Tamar bridge ‘fuel rebellion’ protest this evening
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
[email protected]
Friday 24th June 2022 9:00 am
Share
A peaceful fuel rebellion protest is expected to take place this evening (Picture: File image )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A ‘fuel rebellion protest’ is expected to cause major disruption on the Tamar Bridge.
Orginisers of the rebellion plan to hold a peaceful protest during rush hour later tonight, starting at 5pm.
Members of the rebellion are protesting about the rising price of petrol and diesel.
Motorists are being urged to be aware of the potential disruption and to plan ahead of travel.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |