Motorists warned ahead of Tamar bridge ‘fuel rebellion’ protest this evening

A peaceful fuel rebellion protest is expected to take place this evening ( Picture: File image )

A ‘fuel rebellion protest’ is expected to cause major disruption on the Tamar Bridge.

Orginisers of the rebellion plan to hold a peaceful protest during rush hour later tonight, starting at 5pm.

Members of the rebellion are protesting about the rising price of petrol and diesel.