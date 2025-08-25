Janet Quinn highlighted some other tell-tale signs to help you spot that a text could be scam: It’s generic, not addressed to you by name, it has poor grammar/spelling/wording, the sender number is unknown to you and maybe outside of the UK, it’s vague and there are no details about what it relates to, it makes you worry, you’re asked to click a strange link, it tells you to take action straight away and your phone warns you that it could be junk.