Motorists have been urged to “be on their guard” against a parking fine text scam doing the rounds.
Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service issued the warning after some residents reported receiving a scam message.
The message issues a fake ‘final reminder’ about an ‘outstanding toll’ and provides a link to make a payment – but it doesn’t give any further details of when or where the ‘offence’ took place or even the council which supposedly issued the fine.
An example of the scam text reads: “Dvsa notice for you: You have a penalty charge due on 2024/9/30. If you do not pay your fine on time, Your car may be banned from driving. you might [have] to pay to more, or you could be taken to court. Please enter your license plate in the link after reading the information. Check and pay [parking] penalty charge. Thank you again for your [cooperation]. Dvsa.”
Janet Quinn, the scams lead for Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service said the aim of the message was to steal personal and financial information.
She added: “In this case there are a number of pointers that show it’s a scam.
“It’s generic, the grammar, spelling and wording is poor and uses words such as ‘toll’ and not fine or penalty charge notice which is what you would expect if this was a genuine reminder.
“It also gives strange instructions such as telling you to reply, then close and re-open the message to activate the link.
“So, if you get a message like this, always think, could it be a scam? And don’t click on the link.”
“Remember, you will be get notified about a parking fine by a ticket on your car or a letter in the post, never by a text message.”
If you receive a message like this and are concerned if it is genuine, contact your local council using the details you find on their website – district councils are generally responsible for car parks and parking on roads is our responsibility.
If the message comes from a ‘.gov’ source, it is a scam.
Report a scam text by forwarding it to 7726.
Janet Quinn highlighted some other tell-tale signs to help you spot that a text could be scam: It’s generic, not addressed to you by name, it has poor grammar/spelling/wording, the sender number is unknown to you and maybe outside of the UK, it’s vague and there are no details about what it relates to, it makes you worry, you’re asked to click a strange link, it tells you to take action straight away and your phone warns you that it could be junk.
Also beware that QR codes, often in the form of stickers, have been appearing at pay and display locations in the South West. These are not valid codes – do not use them to make a payment for parking.
The fraudulent QR codes take users to a scam website.
West Devon Borough Council owned car parks do not operate any QR codes in their car parks.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.