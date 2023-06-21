She added: ‘Four weeks later Wiliam became ill again and the doctors had more time to find out where the infection started. William was diagnosed with urinary reflux, meaning his urine can flow the wrong way and can cause issues for his kidneys. He’s been ok ever since. However, it is likely he could have reduced kidney function for life. If he is ill again, despite the medication, there’s a chance they’d have to operate. But he might grow out of reflux as he develops and is more active.’