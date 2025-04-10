The neighbourhood policing grant, for helping connect police and the public and building trust and confidence, will provide 45 more officers on neighbourhood teams and 55 more police community support officers (PCSO) recruited for Devon & Cornwall Police, alongside ten special constable volunteers.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “One of the things I hear most from residents and businesses, whether when out and about engaging with the public, through contact with my office, or via my regular surveys, is that they want to see more police officers on the streets.
“When I asked people on my survey where they want to see extra investment, 47% say on the street where they live was their top priority.
“That’s why this funding is such fantastic news for the people living and working here. Visible policing is proven to improve confidence and reduce crime, as has been shown by the successful hotspot policing initiative which has delivered excellent results across Devon and Cornwall over the past year.”
The Government’s neighbourhood policing guarantee, which aims to ensure every community gets visible, proactive policing.
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “Neighbourhood policing is at the centre of how we support our communities. This is an additional increase in our neighbourhood policing teams on top of the investment made by the force last year. This is an exciting opportunity enabling us to deliver more police officers and PCSOs into our local community activity.
“We will ensure these 110 officers and staff respond to what our communities need and have been telling us. They will be visible and accessible within our villages, towns and cities tackling antisocial behaviour (ASB) and local crime.”