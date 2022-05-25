More firefighters needed in Callington

‘I met up with the fire crew at their training night recently,’ he said. ‘They have bid farewell to one of their longest standing members and one thing they do need is some more volunteer firefighters for the daytime shifts. They are ok for the weekend and evening shifts but they are short of people in the day. If anyone is interested they need to contact the fire service. If they need more information, please let me know.’ Callington Fire Station can be found on Facebook.