A Devon housebuilder has donated £1,250 to support an Okehampton charity dedicated to helping young people.
Redrow South West, currently building new homes at Romansfield in Okehampton, has presented Tor Support Services with a donation of £1,250 as part of its community fund initiative.
Launched last year, the Redrow community fund aims to support local organisations by providing much-needed donations, with local groups and charities invited to apply for their share of a £10,000 pot.
Okehampton-based Tor Support Services is a charity established in 2009 to provide free counselling services to local children and young people facing mental health challenges. The charity is passionate about providing a safe and confidential space for young people to speak openly about their experiences and learn strategies to help them cope.
Thanks to Redrow’s donation, the charity was able to fund more counselling sessions for young people, which has helped to reduce the waiting list.
Helene Cox, trustee at Tor Support Services, said: “We are very grateful to have received this generous donation. We offer free locally accessible counselling support that makes a real difference to the lives of children and young people in our area who are struggling to cope.”
Sian Smith, sales director at Redrow South West, said: “Tor Support Services are a valuable part of the community, who provide fantastic and necessary support to many young people in Okehampton. We are proud to have helped provide the support that will benefit many families who use their services.”