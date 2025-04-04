The safety group Tamar to Moor Community Area Partnership is warning drivers to take extra care on the A388, on a Friday.
According to CAP group, more collisions happen along that route between Callington and Launceston than any other day of the week.
A spokesperson said: “It’s not clear why on a Friday, but we do know that the majority of collisions on this road are the result of either not paying enough attention or driving too fast.
“So, whatever day you’re travelling on, and especially on a Friday, stay alert and drive to the conditions. Don’t become a statistic.”
The Tamar to Moor CAP is a Cornwall Council led group of parishes extending from Launceston to Calstock including Callington, Altarnun and Stoke Climsland.