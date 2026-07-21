Staff at Okehampton-based Moorland Fuels will be trained to recognise farmers who may need support as part of a new three-year partnership with the mental health charity, Farming Community Network (FCN).
The company has joined forces with FCN to help it reach farmers and rural communities across the region.
Drivers, sales staff and credit controllers will receive training to help them understand the challenges facing the farming community and identify people who may benefit from FCN’s support.
Moorland Fuels drivers, who regularly visit farms while delivering heating oil, fuel and lubricants, will also distribute cards containing information about the charity’s services.
Abby Turner, director of Moorland Fuels, said: “The farming community has and always will be a core part of our business. Many of our team have been raised in rural communities, while others have been brought up on farms themselves.
“They know just how challenging running a farm can be and what a difference a friendly and familiar face can make.
“By joining forces with FCN, we can play our part in lending an ear and providing support when it’s needed most, either when our drivers are out delivering or when our customer service team are chatting to customers.”
FCN representatives will visit Moorland Fuels in the coming weeks to tell staff about the charity’s work and discuss ways in which they can support members of the farming community.
Founded in 1995, FCN provides free and confidential pastoral support to farmers, farming families and people living in rural communities across England and Wales during difficult times and periods of change.
Its national helpline, 03000 111 999, and email service, [email protected], are open from 7am until 11pm every day of the year.
For more information, visit www.fcn.org.uk.
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