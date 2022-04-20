Moor rangers get body cams

Dartmoor rangers are now equipped with bodyworn video cameras, which they are to trial for 24 months in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

All abilities to take part in Tavistock fundraiser to help prevent suicide in the young

The cameras will be switched on in confrontational situations, to provide evidence of physical or verbal abuse.

Ranger team manager Simon Lee said: ‘Body worn video cameras offers us an extra layer of protection against any anti-social or aggressive behaviour by capturing specific incidents as they unfold. We hope they will act as a deterrent, but footage could be used as evidence to support legal action if it’s considered appropriate to do so.’