Moor award for Miles Without Stiles

Dartmoor National Park’s Miles Without Stiles project – aimed at making the moor more accessible for users of wheelchairs, pushchairs and mobility sooters – has won a prestigious award.

The Gordon Miller Award is awarded annually by the Countryside Management Association (CMA) to a project, initiative or practice making an outstanding contribution to countryside or urban greenspace management.

It’s named after the CMA’s honorary president, himself a former Peak District National Park ranger, who set up the International Ranger Federation.

Dartmoor National Park’s stunning landscape, rare wildlife and rich heritage makes it a popular destination for many people but things like gates, stiles and steep slopes make it difficult for some people to explore, even if they want to.

The national park’s Miles Without Stiles routes have been created to tackle this. It has designed routes over the moor which do not have stiles which are tricky for people to negotiate if they have pushchairs, mobility scooters or wheelchairs.

Routes are primarily designed for people with limited mobility including those who use wheelchairs, mobility scooters, families with pushchairs and they don’t feature any obstacles to climb over.

They also have facilities such as parking, toilets and cafes quite nearby.

The authority has been helped by the Dartmoor Wheelchair Access Group and regular volunteers have provided practical help to make improvements on the ground.

There’s now a growing selection of routes ranging from 1km to 8km and with varying degrees of difficulty.

It means anyone, no matter what their ability, can explore Dartmoor’s varied landscape from woodland river valleys to expansive moorland; Bronze Age monuments to quarrying remains.

Tim Russell, Dartmoor National Park’s recreation and access projects officer, said: ‘We’re chuffed to bits to win the Gordon Miller Award. It recognises the good works being done working with user groups and the stalwart work carried out by our volunteers to improve access for all, which is so important for everyone’s health and wellbeing.’

Linda Nunn, the Countryside Management Association’s chairman, said ‘The CMA is thrilled to award the ‘Miles Without Stiles’ project the prestigious Gordon Miller Award.

‘It’s always difficult to decide between them but the remarkable volunteer effort across Dartmoor NP to provide long lasting benefits for so many, was a clear favourite for the awards panel. Congratulations to all involved!’