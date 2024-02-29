Registered charities and non-profit companies could get up to £5,000 each from the fund to provide children and teenagers with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities. Meanwhile, unregistered community organisations can apply for up to £2,000. The aim is to help fund projects which go that bit further than lessons in school and the national curriculum to get young people excited about STEM subjects, for which there is a huge demand the energy sector and other industries.