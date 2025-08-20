Six men who were arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery offences following a traffic collision in Tavistock have had their bail cancelled.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirm that they have been released under investigation.
A man in his 60s from Colwyn Bay in North Wales who was later arrested in connection with the suspected modern slavery also remains released under investigation.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Six males arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery offences following a road traffic collision in Tavistock in May have had their bail cancelled and been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
“A man from North Wales who was later arrested also remains released under investigation. The investigation is ongoing.”
Police were alerted in May to the possible presence of a gang exploiting modern slaves for their labour when they were called to a crash between a lorry and a van on Dolvin Road, Tavistock on Monday, May 19.
Officers found eight possible victims of coercion and control in the van and followed this with a search of an agricultural address in Gulworthy. Six men were then arrested on suspicion of modern-day slavery offences to help police with their enquiries and were granted bail until August 19.
The potential victims have been receiving specialist support and safeguarding from the local authority and partner agencies.
On July 11 another man was arrested in a pub in Calstock with links to the ongoing modern slavery investigation.
At the time of his arrest, police said: “I can confirm a man in his 60s from Colwyn Bay, North Wales, was arrested in Calstock, Cornwall, on Friday July 11, on suspicion of a modern slavery offence and has been released on police bail. The arrest is linked to an ongoing modern slavery investigation.”
The public are being urged to be vigilant about signs of possible modern slavery crimes taking place in West Devon.
